David Breeding, age 54, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rhonda Carol Breeding and father Billy Lamarr Breeding.

He is survived by his loving wife Shannon, sons Isaac (11), Ethan (13), Nathaniel (15), Austin (27), and Nicholas (33), daughters Kaitlin (29) and Stacia (30), his five grandchildren, and his younger brother Kevin Breeding.

David was known for his undeniable love for his wife and family, his appreciation for the great outdoors, his passion for fitness, and his admirable work ethic. He was a strong, loyal friend willing to do anything for those he loved. He took great pride in leading his family well, being faithful to God, and living life with purpose.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 9th at the Breeding residence.

