Mr. Benjamin Gosoby Rowland, age 83 and a half and a day old, went home to be with his Father, on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the son of the late William Henry and Artie Marie Cope Rowland.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Rowland; children, Marie Rowland Nichols, Teresa Rowland, Julia Rowland, Abigail Belford, David Rowland, and Suzanna Cruz; twenty five grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Jess and King Rowland; sister, Cosoraine, and many other family and friends.

Mr. Rowland was born in Warren County, Ohio but has called Murfreesboro, TN home for over 50 years. He was one of twenty one children. He was a proud veteran of the United States Military. Above all, Benjamin Gosoby Rowland was a Christian with a firm commitment to Jesus Christ.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 PM with funeral service following at 12:00 PM all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery.