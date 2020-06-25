Lillian Whitworth, age 97 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Thomas Robert Alsup, Jr. and Laura Zumbro Alsup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Whitworth; son in law, John Bowman; daughter in law, Ann McKnight Whitworth; four brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her children, Mary Sue Bowman Young and husband Bob of Shelbyville, Dr. Thomas C. Whitworth of Nashville, Patricia W. Bowen and husband Jerry and Marvin L. Whitworth and wife Francille, all of Murfreesboro; nine grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Whitworth was a 1941 graduate of Central High School and was a member of Crescent Church of Christ. Once her children were grown, she entered the workforce and later retired as a Teacher’s Aide from Murfreesboro City Schools where she worked at Hobgood and Black Fox Elementary Schools.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Marc Jones and Ben Wiles officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

The Whitworth family wishes to thank the staff of Stones River Manor and Adoration Hospice for their excellent care, kindness, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Whitworth’s name to the Stones River Manor, The Tennessee Children’s Home, the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available for the Whitworth family at www.woodfinchapel.com.