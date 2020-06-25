Violet Cantrell-Mulllins, age 80 of Murfreesboro died June 23, 2020. She was a native of McMinnville and was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Ray Cantrell and parents, Jim Sain and Eva Roberts Sain.

Ms. Violet was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ. She was retired from Dr. Hopkins Dental Office.

Ms. Violet was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend with an infectious smile and a contagious giggle that could light up any room. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her. Heaven has gained a most precious angel.

She is survived by her husband, Brother Charles Mullins; daughters, Debbie Kaye Warren of Murfreesboro, Sherry Lynn Britton and husband Justin of Murfreesboro, Donna Rae Hofferbert and husband Stanley of Smyrna; grandchildren, Mitchell Ray Warren and wife Danielle of North Carolina, Ashley Michelle Wellman and husband Tyler of Murfreesboro, Taylor Dean Jackson of Nashville, Brianna Paige Britton, Haley Marie Wise and husband Nicholas of Murfreesboro, Heather Lynn Hofferbert of Smyrna, Jacob Austin Hofferbert of Smyrna; sister, Ann Vandagriff and husband Ronnie of Alabama; brothers, Vaughn Sain and wife Carla of McMinnville, Steve Sain and wife Debbie of McMinnville; sister in laws; Shirley Elrod and husband Jerry of McMinnville, Linda Cantrell of McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kingwood Church of Christ or Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM at Kingwood Church of Christ. www.woodfinchapel.com