Velma Jean Lee passed from this world on June 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born in Mt. Vernon, IL. on Sept 11, 1941 to Howard D. Paisley and Velma (née Bushong) Paisley who proceeded her in death. In addition, her brother, Howard Wayne Paisley and stepmother Josephine Paisley proceeded her in death. Jean is survived by her husband of 59 years, Paul; two daughters Melissa Diane Prosperie (Jeff), and Amy Elizabeth Tomaszewski (Dan); and seven grandchildren: Savannah, Jeff Michael, Hunter, David, and Jackson Prosperie, Paul and Lina Tomaszewski and nephew Shannon Paisley (Sherry).

Jean was a devoted mother and wife and talented artist in multiple media: sewing, quilting, fabric art, watercolor, acrylic and oil painting and ceramics with which she decorated the homes of family and friends. Jean was an organizer and member of many groups and guilds in Baton Rouge, LA. where she lived for 25 years before relocating to Murfreesboro, TN. While living in Baton Rouge Jean was a bank teller, a church secretary and executive secretary to SCORE ( service corps of retired executives).

In Tennessee she toured with the “Love Notes,” wore purple as a “Red Hat Lady,” and enjoyed years of friendship with the Northridge FCE. She continued her art study with Imogene Hall and Susan Truex. Jean practiced her faith as a servant and as a member of Presbyterian, Unitarian, Methodist and Baptist (Cavalry Baptist , Murfreesboro) churches.

Known for her quick wit and ability to spin a yarn, Jean was a connoisseur of spicy Southern cooking, and enjoyed nothing so much as gathering family around the table, eating and swapping tales (sometimes tall).

The family expresses our deep thanks for the tender care of Dr. Thomas Golper (VUMC), Dr. Warren Langworthy, her nurses at Vanderbilt Dialysis, the loving staff at the Rutherford Memory Care and her many caregivers. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com