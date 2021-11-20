Anita Marci Alexander, age 75 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, November 18, 2021.

She was a native of Bedford Co. and was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford St. Clair and Juanita Smith St. Clair Michaels.

Mrs. Alexander was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Danny Alexander; children, Ross Alexander and wife Whitney, Scott Alexander and wife Nancy, Amy Cato and husband Greg; grandchildren, Tera Alexander, Will Alexander, Leah Alexander, Selayha Cato, Karmen Cato, Korrine Cato; brothers, Joe St.Clair, David St. Clair; sisters, Pamela Adams and husband Sammy, Paula Wright.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be 3:00 PM Tuesday at Riverside Cemetery in Cannon Co.