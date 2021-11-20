Anna White Elrod passed away November 17, 2021 at Adams Place.

She was a lifelong resident of Tennessee, born in Decaturville and living most of her life in Murfreesboro. Anna was an actuary with L&C and American General and helped found the Mid-Tennessee Gem & Mineral Society.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Franklin Elrod; parents, Clarence White and Lois Britt White; and siblings, Thomas White, Glenda Stewart, and Emma Katherine Fairchild. She is survived by her daughter, Monicia Elrod-Erickson; grandchildren, Morgan and Michael Elrod-Erickson; and siblings, Jimmy White and Ruby Comis.

A live on-line memorial service will be 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021. For details on how to attend, email [email protected] or call the family or funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetery with Joel Reynolds officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History or Alive Hospice.

Anna’s family thanks the staff of Adams Place, Senior Helpers, and Alive Hospice for the kindness and loving care given to her.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.