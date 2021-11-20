Larry Joseph Bowman Sr. went to be with the Lord on November 17th, 2021 at the age of 76. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; son Larry (Kimberly) Bowman, daughter Jelaine (Scott) Nodine, and daughter-in-law Robin Sawyer; grandchildren Kate (Casey) Eaves, Olivia (Michael) Johnson, Collier Nodine, and Olivia Flamm, Anthony Wilkerson and Lacy Slinker, Morgan Raney and Dylan Eady, Breanna Bowman and Mason Felps, Jay and Jacob Ramsey; great-grandchildren Luke and Oliver Eaves; Cole, Westin and Chloe Johnson, Reagan, Ellie, and Peyton Eady; and Jase Ramsey; brothers, Gary (Michelle) Collier, Duane (Patti) Collier, Roger (Linda) Collier, and sister Debbie Collier.

He was preceded in death by son Chad Edward Bowman, mother Barbara Collier, father Melvin Collier, sister Sandra Denter, brother-in-law Max Denter, brothers Billy, Benjamin, and Rolly Collier.

Larry was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering, listening to good music, and storytelling. His greatest life treasure was spending time with family and friends. He was a member of LaVergne Free Will Baptist Church and longtime Smyrna resident. He was employed at Fisher Body and Opryland Bus Garage for many years, working hard to provide for his family. To know Larry was to love Larry; he loved to laugh and exchange stories with others, making him an easy and fast friend to anyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

Family will receive visitors at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on November 22nd from 4 pm – 7 pm and Tuesday 10 am – 12 pm. Funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Pastor Steve Marcum will officiate. Grandchildren Olivia Nodine, Collier Nodine, Casey Eaves, Anthony Wilkerson, Jacob Ramsey, Mason Felps will serve as pallbearers. Graveside service will be at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna.

