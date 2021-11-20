The beautiful Linda Gilmore Kinard of Murfreesboro, TN entered into the Kingdom of Heaven Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her family that she loved so much.

She was born the sixth of ten children at the family home in Fosterville, TN to her adoring parents Leander and Ollie Gilmore. She spent her happy childhood in Bell Buckle, TN where she graduated high school in 1961. She earned her B.S. degree in education majoring in English with minors in Speech and Drama from MTSU graduating in 1964. She taught Title I reading and substitute taught in Rutherford, Bedford, and Coffee Counties.

Her most rewarding career was staying home to raise her two wonderful sons in her love along with their many friends, nieces, and nephews. She believed that their education started at home and nurtured that with her care. She was a wonderful cook and maintained a beautiful home for her family and loved entertaining many family gatherings and her sons’ friends. She chaperoned, traveled to all her son’s ball games, dances, and vacations, and included their friends.

She is survived by her two sons, John Patrick “Rick” Kinard, DDS and his wife Stephanie, Charles Gregory “Chuck” Kinard, DVM and his wife Allyson; six grandchildren who she truly loved, Abigail Kinard Barrett and her husband Blake, Jennifer Lin Kinard, Madeline Grace Kinard, Patrick Anderson Kinard, Thomas Russell Kinard, and Isabella Rose Kinard; two wonderful great-grandchildren who brought her new love and joy, Andrew Kinard Barrett and Lyla Allyshia Barrett; siblings, Emily Gilmore Burnette and her husband Jim, Shirley Gilmore Burge, Jim Gilmore and his wife June, John Gilmore and his wife Vickie, and Jerry Gilmore and his wife Debbie; and many nieces and nephews who she truly loved as her own. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Kelley, Leander “Billy Dick” Gilmore, Annette Patton, and Martha Sanders.

Everyone who knew her will remember her for her love of life and determination to live each day to its fullest, her focus on love of family and friends, and her love for the Lord. She will truly be missed by all. “We love you to Pluto Planet and back!”

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Woodfin Cemetery near Fosterville, TN.

