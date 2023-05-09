OBITUARY: Anita ‘Lou’ Bielaczyc

Anita “Lou” Bielaczyc, age 78 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Humphreys County, TN and a daughter of the late Jimmy and Grace Baker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Willy Baker, Sarah Ortega, Oleane Dotson, Larry Baker, Dora Tuck, and J.P. Baker.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Bielaczyc; children, Kon Moulder, Stasha (Rodney) Spurlock, Mike (Laura) Bielaczyc, Paul (Cassi) Bielaczyc, and Sara (Clayton) Bielaczyc; a grandson, Seth Spurlock; siblings, Ruby Jo (Don) Dickinson, Faith (Jimmy) Brown, Angie (Buddy) Scott; brothers and sisters in law, Donna Baker, Tim (Jan) Bielaczyc, Pam (Ken) Billmeier, Matt (Phillip) Bielaczyc, and Katerine (Greg) Hagopian; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Lou retired from the Human Resources and Payroll department at Thompson Machinery-CAT. She would say her favorite place was sitting on the beach, and she was a World Class Flower Gardener. Lou also enjoyed bird watching and reading books.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 3:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available for the Bielaczyc family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

