OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Roe Dodson

James “Jim” Roe Dodson, age 78 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

A native of Warren County, TN, he was the son of the late Sherman Roe and Ella Breedlove Dodson.

Jim was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Denstedstat.

Jim is survived by his wife, Taunya Lynn Smith Dodson; son, Jason Dodson and his wife Melanie of Rock Island, TN; daughter, Taylor Quinn, and her husband Patrick of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Ella Dodson of Rock Island, TN and Rowan Quinn of Murfreesboro, TN.

Jim was a US Navy veteran and a retired Methodist minister.

