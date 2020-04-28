Amanda Elizabeth Scruggs, age 34 of Murfreesboro died unexpectedly on April 24, 2020. She was born in Nashville and spent most of her life in Murfreesboro. She was a graduate of Oakland High School in 2004, and a graduate of Tennessee Tech. Amanda was a Customer Service Representative with Verizon Wireless. Amanda enjoyed music, cooking for her family and camping with her dog.

Amanda is survived by her parents, George and Rhonda Scruggs; sister, Whitney Anne Stirewalt and husband Bradford of Murfreesboro; grandparents, Stanton and Fannie Scruggs of Columbia, Barbara Bass of Georgia; Aunts and Uncles; Irene and Felix Richardson of Columbia, Henry and Lettie Scruggs of Smyrna, Wanda Taylor and husband Max of Georgia, Barbara Starnes of College Grove, Bill Bass and wife Denise of Georgia, Charity and Robert Jordan of Murfreesboro, and host of other family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com