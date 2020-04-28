Members of the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team, or F.A.C.T., are investigating a serious head-on crash where a vehicle burst into flames, trapping the driver, just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

The driver was airlifted via LifeFlight helicopter and is listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pickup, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Erick Velasco-Molina, 26 of Nashville, was heading northbound on Middle Tennessee Blvd. and Samsonite Drive. Velasco-Molina apparently veered into the southbound lane striking a 2019 Dodge Ram 4500 tow truck head-on. The Silverado burst into flames.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews quickly extinguished the fire. Firefighters extricated Velasco-Molina from the vehicle using hydraulic equipment. Velasco-Molina was airlifted via LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is listed as stable.

A male passenger was transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Murfreesboro Towing & Recovery truck was treated for minor injuries on the scene by personnel with RCEMS.

The crash remains under investigation by F.A.C.T.