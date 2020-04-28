Mary Elizabeth Whitefield, age 91 of Smyrna died Sunday April 26, 2020. She was a native of Chattanooga and was the daughter of the late, Jess and Sally Pinion, and was also preceded in death by grandson, Johnathan Moore. Mrs. Whitefield was a member of the Church of Christ and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Lyndia Whitefield; son, Gerald Simmons and wife Brenda of Chattanooga; grandchildren, William Davenport and wife Amanda of Brentwood, Melissa Black and husband David of Lafayette TN, Sarah Scott and husband Shane of Chattanooga, Jason Simmons and wife Tiffany of Chattanooga; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jessie Rowe of Georgia; brother, Joe Pinion and wife Shirley of Georgia.

A celebration of life service will be held a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com