Linda Faye Dalton McCutcheon, age 71 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late A. T. Dalton, Sr. and Alice Cole Dalton. Mrs. McCutcheon was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Warren and brothers, A. T. “Bubba” Dalton, Jr. and Eddie Dalton.

Mrs. McCutcheon is survived by her husband, Richard E. McCutcheon; son, Anthony “Tony” McCutcheon and his wife Kim of McMinnville, TN; daughter, Sheryl Burnett of Smyrna, TN; brother, Earl Dalton of Hermitage, TN; sister, Ellen Randolph of Donelson, TN; grandchildren, Chuck Haynes and his wife Emily, Lori-Beth Toombs and her husband Randall, Tyler McCutcheon and his wife Cortlind, and Austin Burnett and his fiancé Terra; great-grandchildren, Madden, Loralee, Randy, Teller, Michael, Herbert, and Nevaeh.

Due to the covid-19 virus guidelines, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Greg Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. McCutcheon was a member of the Center Hill Baptist Church and a homemaker.

