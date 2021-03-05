Alex Csorgo, age 99, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on March 3, 2021. He was born in Delray, Michigan on October 7, 1921, the son of Hungarian immigrants Alexander and Esther Csorgo. When Esther died at age 33, Alex and his siblings were raised by a loving and caring stepmother, Gizella Csorgo.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 53 years, Nova Morgan Csorgo, brothers Alexander (died in infancy), Steve and Bill Csorgo, and dear friend Mary Russell. Survived by daughters, Nancy (Dan) Huwe and Beth Morgan, his sister, Pearl Kendy, grandchildren, Michael (Lauren), Brian (Mary Beth) and Kevin (Jennifer) Huwe, Katie (Matt) Morrissey, Maia (Aiden) and Melinda Lewis, great-grandchildren, Evie and Oliver Huwe, Van and Woody Morrissey, and Ellis Huwe. Also survived by his constant companion and “therapy” cat Squeaker.

Alex graduated from Southwestern High in Detroit, Michigan in 1939, and went to work at Ford Motor Company as a tool and die maker for five years before service and two more years after service. He entered the Army in 1944 and served in the Pacific Theater.

In 1948 he went to work at Samsonite (formerly Shwayder Brothers). Alex and his family relocated to Murfreesboro with the plant in January 1961. He worked as assistant foreman and later as a manufacturing engineer. He retired from Samsonite after 33 years and later worked in real estate.

He was involved in community service into his 90’s as a regular blood donor, Meals on Wheels delivery driver, AARP officer, and poll worker—who strongly believed in our right to vote. He enjoyed the Predators, the Titans, fishing, bowling, building bird houses and other small woodworking projects. He enthusiastically toured much of the country on trips organized by St. Clair Senior Center. Most of all, he dearly loved and enjoyed his family. He was loved by all who knew him.

Alex maintained a good quality of life until the end through the efforts of his loving family and many medical professionals. Special thanks to Dr. DiCorletto and his exceptionally caring staff, Dr. Naftilan and Nurse Cindy Barber, Suncrest Home Health (especially Nurse Leslie Mitman) and the many services the VA provided.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a longtime elder. At his death at age 99, he enjoyed the distinction of being its oldest member. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Habitat for Humanity, or the charity of your choice in memory of Alex Csorgo.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook for the Csorgo family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.