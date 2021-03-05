Beatrice Mazzeo, age 96 passed away on February 28, 2021. She was born in Buffalo, NY, but moved to Murfreesboro, TN to be near her children. Mrs. Mazzeo is survived by her children, Karen Stutzman Quant (Richard) and Steven Stutzman (Janice); grandchildren, Kara Walton (David), Laura Stott, and Amy Walker (William); and 4 great-grandchildren.

Grandma Kitty was a lover of all animals. She especially loved her cats. She taught Remedial Reading in the Buffalo Public School System for many years, and she enjoyed round and square dancing with her husband, Michael (Mickey) Mazzeo.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY.

Donations may be made in Mrs. Mazzeo’s memory to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave Ste 600, Bethesda, MD 20814-2525, or PAWS, P. O. Box 849, Galt, CA 95632.

