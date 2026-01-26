New Music this Week- January 26, 2026

1 The Infamous Stringdusters

Twenty years into their stellar career, Grammy Award-winning bluegrass outfit, The Infamous Stringdusters, have been celebrating by steadily teasing their upcoming twenty-track album 20/20, due February 13, 2026 via Americana Vibes. With a slew of songs from the album already released, including “Working Man Blues,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Light at the End of the Day” and “Dancing on the Moon,” today the band is thrilled to share the final single before the album’s release next month, “Up from the Bottom,” alongside its accompanying music video. The band will perform at The Opry on February 13th.

Speaking on the new song out now, banjoist Chris Pandolfi says, “This song is my comeback story. After everything shut down in 2020, I was stuck at home and I felt like the world was closing in on me. I would sing that chorus to myself, and eventually it grew into a full on comeback anthem, as well as the first song I ever wrote fully on my own for the band.”

Take a listen here.