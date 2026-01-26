Monday, January 26, 2026
Home Weather 1/25/26: Severe Extreme Cold Alert in Rutherford, Temp 12.9°F, Wind Chill to...

1/25/26: Severe Extreme Cold Alert in Rutherford, Temp 12.9°F, Wind Chill to -10°F

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Cold Weather Advisory

From 2026-01-26T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 12.9°F with mostly clear skies and a wind speed of 8.3 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 33.4°F and a low of 11.7°F. Weather conditions included heavy snowfall, totaling 1.44 inches, with a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds reached up to 14.4 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 11.7°F under overcast skies with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%. Wind speeds may reach up to 11.5 mph.

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until noon CST Tuesday, with expected dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero. Additionally, a Cold Weather Advisory will be active from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Monday, forecasting very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero. Residents are advised to take protective measures against the frigid weather to prevent hypothermia and freezing incidents.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
12°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.44 in
Now
13°F · feels 3°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
5:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 33°F 12°F Snow fall: heavy
Monday 15°F 2°F Overcast
Tuesday 30°F 2°F Overcast
Wednesday 30°F 14°F Overcast
Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast
Friday 24°F 8°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 1°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

