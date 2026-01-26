1/25/26: Severe Extreme Cold Alert in Rutherford, Temp 12.9°F, Wind Chill to -10°F

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Most of Middle Tennessee
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 12.9°F with mostly clear skies and a wind speed of 8.3 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 33.4°F and a low of 11.7°F. Weather conditions included heavy snowfall, totaling 1.44 inches, with a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds reached up to 14.4 mph.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 11.7°F under overcast skies with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%. Wind speeds may reach up to 11.5 mph.
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until noon CST Tuesday, with expected dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero. Additionally, a Cold Weather Advisory will be active from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Monday, forecasting very cold wind chills between 0 to 5 below zero. Residents are advised to take protective measures against the frigid weather to prevent hypothermia and freezing incidents.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|33°F
|12°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Monday
|15°F
|2°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|30°F
|2°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|30°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|30°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|24°F
|8°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|19°F
|1°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
