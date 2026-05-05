Don’t Miss Laurel Canyon at the Franklin Theatre

Experience the definitive acoustic tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young as Laurel Canyon takes the stage at The Franklin Theatre on Wednesday, May 13th, at 7 pm.

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This captivating show features a trio of industry legends, including Grammy winner Mark Hudson and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gary Burr. Together with veteran singer-songwriter Mark Mirando, they expertly recreate the iconic harmonies and timeless hits of a folk-rock era. Don’t miss this incredible night of music performed by the very songwriters and producers who have shaped the industry for decades.

Find tickets here.

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