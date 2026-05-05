Guns Found in Cars at Off Campus RCS High School Proms

Sheriff’s school resource officers recovered two loaded handguns from two vehicles transporting students and dates attending Rutherford County Schools’ high school proms, SRO supervisors said.

The handguns were found in an adult La Vergne High School student’s rental car attending the La Vergne High School prom Saturday at the Fountains in Murfreesboro and an adult guest’s vehicle attending Stewarts Creek’s High School prom April 25 at MTSU, said SROs Beau Kohler and Curtis Beane.

Trevor Carter, 19, a La Vergne High School student, was charged with possession of a weapon at a school function. He was released on $2,000 bond from Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set June 2 in General Sessions Court.

Deangelo Davis, 18, of Nashville, who attended Stewarts Creek High School prom with a student date, was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana. He was released on $1,500 bond. A hearing is set June 17 in General Sessions Court.

Kohler was checking vehicles for alcohol at the Fountains as part of the Teen Education and Alcohol Management program when he saw an AR-15 pistol with two loaded magazines on the floorboard.

The driver’s license inside the car identified Carter as the driver, Kohler said. Carter was an adult La Vergne High School student attending the prom. SRO Jeremy Gregory and SRO Matt King located Carter at the prom and brought him to the vehicle.

“I asked Trevor why he had the weapon and he told me it was for protection stating, ‘you never know when something could happen, someone could roll up on you anytime, when you’re with your mother, anywhere,’ showing intent to be armed,” Kohler said. His mother confirmed she knew the weapon was inside the vehicle.

SRO Beane was checking the MTSU parking lot near the Stewarts Creek High School prom April 25 when he saw an open bottle of whiskey in the floorboard. SRO Matt Vaughn located driver and prom guest Davis who confirmed he drove the vehicle to the prom with an adult student.

Davis allowed the SROs to search his vehicle where Beane and Detective Matthew Arrington smelled marijuana.

Beane secured “the Glock 9mm handgun that contained one round in the chamber and eighteen additional rounds in an extended magazine that was in the handgun, he said. Arrington located a small jar of marijuana.

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Davis told Beane the alcohol belonged to his date’s mother.

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