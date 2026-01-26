OBITUARY: Aaron David Frost

Aaron David Frost, age 35, passed from this life to the next on the morning of January 21, 2026, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Aaron was born in Murfreesboro, TN and was a resident in Apison, TN.

He was a telecommunicator trainee with Hamilton Co. 911 Emergency Communications District and loved every bit of it. He was a 2009 graduate of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN. Aaron attended Silverdale Baptist Church-Apison with his family every Sunday that he wasn’t working or at a volleyball tournament cheering on his girls. He was a talented musician and was constantly tapping his fingers to a tune in his head. He also loved several sports, including baseball and football. Aaron was a devoted husband and father and thoroughly enjoyed watching his daughters learn and grow.

Aaron is preceded in death by his father, Jack D. Frost; paternal grandmother, Rebecca Frost; and brother-in-law, Joshua D. Cates.

He is survived by his wife, Desarée Frost and their daughters, Ainsley and Ember Frost of Apison, TN; mother, Cheryl Frost of Knoxville, TN; maternal grandmother, Barbara (James) Price of Hueytown, AL; brother; in-laws, Dave and Bonnie Cates, Jon Cates and Jessica (Erik) Henson; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am CST until time of chapel service at 2:00pm CST, Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. Aaron will be laid to rest at Christiana Miller Cemetery, route 269 East, Christiana, TN with Pastor Ben Shoening officiating.

Pallbearers: Dave Cates, Jon Cates, Erik Henson, Eric de Leon, Ben Huber, and Blake Waters. Honorary Pallbearers: Joshua Cates, Scott Shimak, and Kyle Brewer.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 – (615) 893-2422.

