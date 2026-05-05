Ryman Auditorium to Host Free Community Day

On May 24, Ryman Auditorium will host Ryman Community Day, featuring free daytime tours for Tennessee residents from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Kroger, Lyft, PNC, Travel + Leisure and Vanderbilt, this year’s event will also feature family-friendly offerings for both locals and visitors inside the venue and directly outside on PNC Plaza, including:

On-site printmaking from the iconic Hatch Show Print

Food trucks

Games and activities for children like face painting, caricatures and music crafts from the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab

10% discount at the Ryman gift shop for Tennessee residents with a valid state ID

$10 guided backstage tours for Tennessee visitors

Live music both on the PNC Plaza and the Ryman stage

Tickets may be reserved at ryman.com/communityday.

Ryman Auditorium’s daytime tours take guests beyond the pews seven days a week to experience the history of Nashville’s Mother Church and the legendary artists that have graced its stage. Visitors currently have the opportunity to experience special exhibits including “Opry 100 at the Ryman,” which highlights the 100-year history of the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman’s role as its most famous former home from 1943 to 1974, alongside exclusive memorabilia from Opry members like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.

Another current exhibit, “Unexpected Company,” reveals surprising guests and moments in Ryman history through related memorabilia, including Harry Houdini’s 1924 performance, Jackie Robinson’s speech on civil and voting rights, and Clint Eastwood’s 1982 movie shot at the Ryman.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email