Fast Food Deals and Specials for Cinco de Mayo 2026

Today is Cinco de Mayo and RetailMeNot, a leading savings and cash-back destination, compiled a detailed list of places offering food specials and deals to help consumers celebrate the occasion.

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Cinco de Mayo Restaurant Deals 2026

Chipotle – You can’t properly recap the Met Gala without chips and guac, right? At Chipotle, they’re on the house. You’ll get a FREE side of chips & guacamole or Chips & Queso Blanco with any full-priced entree order. You have to order digitally (via the Chipotle app or website) and use the promo code: CINCO26 at checkout.

Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant – On May 4 and 5, you can enjoy Chuy’s classic Margarita (on the rocks or blended) for $5 and the grande for $9. Meanwhile, queso bowls are $5 and get free delivery on online orders (code: CINCODELIVERY).

Jack in the Box – Tacos for under $1? It’s true! Jack Pack rewards members (sign up here) can get two tacos for $0.75 with the purchase just $1 or more on May 5.

Moe’s Southwest Grill – If you’re heading to Moe’s Southwest Grill on May 5th, keep in mind that you can get a free side of queso with your entree purchase.

Taco Bell – Meeting a buddy for lunch on Cinco de Mayo? You’re in luck. When you spend $20 on Taco Bell delivery via Uber Eats, you’ll get a FREE Triple Double Crunchwrap. Loyal to Grubhub+? You can get a FREE Crunchwrap Supreme on orders of $20+!

Jack in the Box – Tacos for under $1? In this economy? It’s true! Jack Pack rewards members (sign up here) can get two tacos for $0.75 with the purchase just $1 or more on May 5.

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