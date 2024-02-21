Nashville Soccer Club Signs Defender Julian Gaines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 20, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of defender Julian Gaines through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026 following a trialing spell with the club during the 2024 preseason camp in Florida.

“Julian is a dynamic young player who can contribute on the flanks as both a winger and outside back,” said Mike Jacobs, Nashville SC General Manager. “He is someone we think could have a bright future, and we look forward to him being a part of our club.”

The 21-year-old appeared in two matches (one start) for LAFC last season, logging 64 minutes. During his time with the LAFC organization, Gaines also saw action with MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC 2 and USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights. Prior to joining LAFC, he made his professional debut as a 16-year-old, appearing in one match for Austin Bold of the USL Championship.

Gaines spent time with the United States U15 and U17 Youth National Teams, as well as with Lonestar SC in his hometown of Austin, Texas, and the Barça Residency Academy. He is the brother of Nashville SC forward McKinze Gaines.

JULIAN GAINES

Position: Defender

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 161 lbs

Birthdate: Nov. 5, 2002

Age: 21

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

Nationality: United States

Last club: LAFC

How acquired: Free agent

Source: Nashville SC

