Top 5 Stories From February 21, 2024

From left, Middle Tennessee State University representatives Allie Sultan, Media Arts associate professor; recording industry major Nick Edgerson; Recording Industry assistant professor Bess Rogers; commercial songwriting major Kelty Greye; Recording industry major Liliana Manyara; Audio Production major Phillip Beima are all smiles as they hold the regional Emmy Award the university received for its \”We Do It All\” commercial Saturday, Feb. 17, at the 38th annual Nashville/MidSouth Emmy Awards ceremony at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. (MTSU photo by Andrew Oppmann)
Middle Tennessee State University has earned a regional Emmy Award for “We Do It All,” its one-minute spot showcasing the College of Media and Entertainment. Read more.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Murfreesboro City Schools has six schools recognized as Tennessee Reward Schools. Reward status is the top state distinction a public school can earn in Tennessee. Read More.
Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee, right, and first lady Elizabeth McPhee pose in front of Lone Star Rodeo promotional signage in March 2023 while attending the CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County and held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304B W. Thompson Lane, in Murfreesboro, site of the 2024 rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2. MTSU is one of the event’s key sponsors. (MTSU file photo by James Cessna)
Bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding are just some of the exciting events happening during the second CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County. Read More.