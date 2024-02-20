CFRC Rodeo Returns March 1-2 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum

Bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding are just some of the exciting events happening during the second CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County.

The rodeo returns for a two-night run, starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2, at Middle Tennessee State University’s Miller Coliseum, 304B W. Thompson Lane, in Murfreesboro. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Family-owned and -operated Lone Star Rodeo, based out of Crofton, Kentucky, near Hopkinsville, will again bring a family friendly, action-packed show that will also include saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping and team roping.

It marks the second year The Community Foundation of Rutherford County has hosted the rodeo, with MTSU and presenting sponsor Swanson Companies joined by many local partners to make it a successful event.

“I’m thrilled that the rodeo partnership is in its second year,” said MTSU’s Monica Smith, assistant to the president for community engagement and inclusion. “This year promises to be even bigger and better, one sign of excellent campus-community engagement.

“MTSU is committed to establishing and sustaining partnerships that benefit our community and campus. Last year when The Community Foundation of Rutherford County’s leadership came to us with a proposal to work together to preserve a longstanding rodeo tradition in Murfreesboro, of course, we said yes.”

Kelly G Rollins, chair and president of The Community Foundation of Rutherford County, said the organization “anticipates a sellout crowd both nights at beautiful Miller Coliseum. … Our patrons are in for two great nights of livestock entertainment, with a plethora of food choices from 15 food truck vendors.

“We are fortunate to have this state-of-the-art facility in our community and we are proud our partnership with MTSU affords us the opportunity to host this wholesome, family, fun-filled event.”

Rollins added that he is thankful for the university support — from President Sidney A. McPhee to the Division of Marketing and Communications, including Blue Print, and others at the university — to help make these two nights a success.

Ticket prices for adults and youth age 13 and up are $25; $10 for ages 7-12; and free for 6 and under.