Five Daughters Bakery to Open in Murfreesboro

The donut shop, known for its 100-layer donuts, will soon open in Murfreesboro.

Five Daughters Bakery is under construction at 1500 Medical Center Parkway at Fountains at Gateway, reports Murfreesboro.com. No open date has been shared at this time.

They first opened at The Factory in Franklin back in 2015. Owned by Isaac and Stephanie Meeks, the sweet shop is named after their five daughters who you will often see on the donut shop’s social media account. In addition to the signature 100-layer donut, they also offer paleo options as well as vegan donuts.

Known for making their donuts from scratch each day with no chemical preservatives, artificial colors or dyes.

Five Daughters recently opened two new Nashville locations at Fifth and Broadway and on 12th S in the Gulch. There are currently six locations open in the greater Nashville area. Five Daughters also has two locations in the Atlanta area.

