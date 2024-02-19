Belmont Baseball Battles Back for Series Win Over Eastern Michigan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont (3-1) and Eastern Michigan (1-3) concluded their four-game series on Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader. Opening Weekend came to an end with the Bruins and Eagles splitting the day, as Belmont won the final game, 9-7.
Game One: Eastern Michigan – 16 Belmont – 6
Bruin Bullets
- Pete Daniel led the Bruins going 2-for-2
- Mason Landers hit his first home run of the season
- Cade Rogers delivered a 2-RBI double
- Freshman Zach Hernandez made his collegiate debut tossing 1.1 innings with two strikeouts
Game Two: Eastern Michigan 7 – Belmont – 9
Bruin Bullets
- Pete Daniel went 1-for-3, with two RBIs, and hit his first collegiate home run
- Daniel, along with Landers, Max Jones, and Blake Barton all recorded two home runs
- Cade Granzow started for the Bruins with 3.1 innings pitched, allowing three hits,
- Bill Duby recorded the save in his first appearance as a Bruin.
Belmont travels to North Alabama on Tuesday, February 20. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. from Mike D. Lane Field. Coverage of the game can be found at belmontbruins.com.
Source: Belmont
