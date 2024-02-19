Mayor Shane Mcfarland Recognizes Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Ladder 2 B-Shift With Stars Award

Typically, we think of firefighters for extinguishing fires and responding to injuries, but as exemplary citizens these Murfreesboro Fire Rescue employees are being recognized for using their training to remain calm, hyper vigilant, and aware of surrounding circumstances, especially in situations that appear out of normal.

Ridge McMahan, Payton Ashburn, and Alexis Rodriquez were able to use their skills to recognize and assist an individual in a dangerous situation.

Fire Rescue employee Capt. Lance Sutton submitted the nomination to recognize these employees for going above and beyond in their normal firefighting duties by taking the time to pay attention to the scene they were called to respond to and remain vigilant and alert, enabling them to respond quickly and ensure the safety of others. As Sutton explained, “The quick thinking of both our crew and Rutherford County Emergency Medical System (RCEMS) resulted in this patient successfully being removed from a dangerous situation.”

The City hired Fire Engineer Ridge McMahan Feb. 4, 2019, Firefighter Payton Ashburn Jan. 31, 2022, and Firefighter Alexis Rodriguez Aug. 15, 2022.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers. The STARS nominations are reviewed each month by a STARS committee consisting of City employees who then vote for the nominees.

Congratulations to Ridge McMahan, Payton Ashburn, and Alexis Rodriquez for being named STARS!