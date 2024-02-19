MTSU Baseball Drops Series Finale to Bowling Green

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — February 18, 2024 – A four-run top of the third proved to be the difference in Game Three of the 2024 season at Reese Smith Jr. Field, where Middle Tennessee baseball dropped the series finale to Bowling Green 7-3 on Sunday afternoon.

By the Numbers

7: Number of combined unearned runs scored by Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee. Just three runs scored by either team were earned on Sunday. Two of MTSU’s three runs were unearned, while five for BGSU’s seven runs were unearned.

12: Number of free bases issued by MTSU on Sunday, either via walks (eight) or hit batsmen (four). Bowling Green issues just one free base, giving away one base on balls all afternoon.

15: Runners left on base by BGSU, as MTSU showed resiliency to stay in the game with clutch pitching despite having runners on.

Source: MTSU

