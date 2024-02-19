Vanderbilt Takes Opening Series Against Florida Atlantic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 18, 2024 – Vanderbilt claimed the season-opening series against Florida Atlantic on Sunday with an 11-1 win at Hawkins Field.

Devin Futrell (W, 1-0), a Perfect Game Preseason All-America second teamer, turned in a quality start in his first appearance of the 2024 season. The lefty struck out five over six innings of work while holding the Owls to one run on just three hits.

For the series, Vastine led the Commodore offense with six RBI. The lefty went 5-for-11 on the weekend with a homer, triple, two doubles and four runs scored.

Vanderbilt (2-1) welcomes Dayton to town Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. followed by Eastern Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Full Story: Vanderbilt Sports

