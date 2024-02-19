Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Woobens Pacius

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of forward Woobens Pacius through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

“Woobens is a center forward who has already demonstrated the ability to finish scoring chances. He fits the profile we look for in an attacking player, and we are excited to see him take his next steps in his career here in Nashville,” said Mike Jacobs, Nashville SC General Manager.

The 22-year-old spent the last three seasons starring for Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Forge FC, scoring 32 goals in 93 appearances across all competitions and winning back-to-back North Star Cups. He led the team in goals with 10 last season and was a nominee for the CPL’s Best Canadian Under-21 Player in 2022.

As a youth player, Pacius spent time as a member of the CF Montréal Academy Team and semi-professional Canadian club L’Assomption.

Transactions: Nashville SC signs forward Woobens Pacius through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027

WOOBENS PACIUS

Position: Forward

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 174 lbs

Birthdate: May 11, 2001

Age: 22

Birthplace: Terrebonne, Quebec

Nationality: Canada, Haiti

Last club: Forge FC (Canadian Premier League)

How acquired: Free agent

Source: Nashville SC

