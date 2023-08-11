Nashville Predators Hosting USA Hockey’s Blind Hockey Development Camp

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 10, 2023) – The Nashville Predators, in connection with the Tennessee School for the Blind, will host USA Hockey’s Blind Hockey Development Camp this weekend from Aug. 10-13 at Ford Ice Center Antioch.

“Team USA is very excited to start the 2023-24 hockey season in Nashville with our training and development camp and having the opportunity to partner with the Predators,” USA Hockey Head Coach and General Manager Michael Svac said. “Without the support of the Tennessee School for the Blind and the Predators organization, this would not be possible. We are very appreciative of the city of Nashville for welcoming our team of athletes with a vision impairment to your community and we want to thank you for helping our players achieve their dream and the opportunity to represent our Country…The United States of America.”

Men and women from across the country with varying visual impairments will head to Nashville in hopes of making the roster and join Team USA to compete in international play throughout the season leading to the Paralympics. This will be the first time that the Nashville Predators have hosted the USA Hockey Blind Hockey Development Camp.

The camp’s ice times are as follows:

Thursday, August 10 9 – 11 a.m. 4 – 6 p.m.

Friday, August 11 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 13 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.



Facts about blind hockey:

The puck is made of 22-gauge steel and is 5.5 inches wide by 1 7/8 inches tall.

The puck is hollow with eight ball bearings to make noise.

The net is three feet tall and six feet wide.

Players may not wear white colored jerseys or socks as they do not contrast well against the boards or the ice.

Goalies are to wear a blindfold under their helmet to even the playing field.

Slap shots are not permitted during play.

Players may only stick tap in their offensive zone to allow for effective communication with their team.

The Nashville Predators will also host an international series between Team USA and Team Canada Blind Hockey over the weekend of October 13-15, 2023, at Ford Ice Center Antioch. Both teams will have closed practices on Thursday, Oct. 12 followed by games on Friday Oct. 13, Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday Oct. 15.

For more information on USA Hockey Blind Hockey, please visit USAHockey.com/BlindHockey.

Source: Nashville Predators

