Petey’s Preds Party and Brent Peterson Golf Classic Coming in September

Capping off a weekend full of activities benefiting the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub, the First Horizon Petey’s Preds Party and the First Horizon Brent Peterson Golf Classic, are set to take place on Sept. 10-11.

Sunday evening, join the Preds at the 12th Petey’s Preds Party at Bridgestone Arena for a night of food, friends and entertainment. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased prior to the event at $125 per individual ticket and $1,000 for a reserved table of 10.

Headlining the event is nationally acclaimed comedian and 2007 winner of Last Comic Standing, Jon Reep. In addition to the live show, the event will feature a silent auction with plenty of hockey items as well as a delicious dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Preds Foundation as well as the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s.

And if one day spent in SMASHVILLE isn’t enough, join Preds players, alumni, executives as well as local celebrities on the course as they tee off at 7:30 a.m. the next morning during the highly anticipated Brent Peterson Golf Classic.

Hosted at Vanderbilt Legends Club, the annual golf tournament will pair participating foursomes with one of the Preds special guests as they compete in a variety of different competitions. Interested parties can choose from five different package options – all of which include tickets to Petey’s Party the evening before.

Check out the details below for more information:

What:

The First Horizon Petey’s Preds Party and the First Horizon Brent Peterson Golf Classic are working in tandem to benefit the Predators Foundation as well as the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s.

Petey’s Preds Party will feature dinner and live entertainment from comedian Jon Reep, complemented by a hockey-themed silent auction.

Click here for more information about Petey’s Preds Party.

The Brent Peterson Golf Classic allows participants to mingle with Preds players, alumni and executives while showcasing their skills on the course through a series of in-tournament contests.

By purchasing a golf tournament package, patrons will also receive a designated amount of tickets to Petey’s Preds Party.

Click here for more information about the Brent Peterson Golf Classic.

Who:

Both events are open to the public and will be accompanied by various Preds personalities.

When:

Petey’s Preds Party will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 10 and the Brent Peterson Golf Classic will begin the following morning, Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m.

Where:

First Horizon Petey’s Preds Party:

Bridgestone Arena

501 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

First Horizon Brent Peterson Golf Classic:

Vanderbilt Legends Club, South Course

1500 Legends Club Ln

Brentwood, TN 37069

Source: Nashville Predators