TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Wilson County

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night involving deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3-thousand block of Linwood Road in Watertown, after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual there. When deputies arrived, they encountered Kevin Walter Withrow (DOB 03/16/1963) with a firearm. Despite commands to put the weapon down, Withrow did not. During this exchange, which remains under investigation, deputies fired at the man, striking him. Kevin Withrow was pronounced deceased at the scene. No deputies were injured during this incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.