Murfreesboro PD Search for Walmart Shoplifters

November 9, 2023 – Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a shoplifting case at Walmart on Memorial Blvd.

On Nov. 4, 2023, a man and a woman filled several plastic bins with clothing, household items and wine, loaded the merchandise into two shopping carts and left the store without paying. They were confronted by a loss prevention worker, who retrieved the items.

If you know the identities of these persons of interest, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzelez (629) 201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro PD