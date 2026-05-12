Bacco at Four Seasons Introduces Weekend Brunch and Live Music

Bacco, the newly opened Tuscan-inspired steakhouse at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, has launched weekend brunch service, live music programming, and the highly anticipated opening of its Terrazza. The new offerings debuted May 2 and expand Bacco’s lively dining experience with morning-to-night programming, elevated Italian flavors, and a buzzing atmosphere.

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Guests can enjoy weekend brunch service every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in both the Dining Room and the newly opened all-seasons Terrazza, where weekly DJ programming will enhance the lively brunch atmosphere. Guests looking for something quicker can enjoy grab & go coffee and pastries in the Bar every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bacco’s new brunch menu blends classic Italian flavours with a modern flair, featuring dishes such as Ricotta Pancakes with lemon butter and candied lemon rind; Steak & Eggs with Italian salsa verde and charred tomato; Frittata Di Patate E Cipolle with potato, onion, arugula, braised lamb, and fontina; and an array of pizzettas, fresh juices and smoothies, and other house-made specialties. The experience is complemented by Lavazza coffee and a robust beverage program.

In addition to weekend brunch, the Terrazza offers a relaxed, walk-in-friendly experience featuring the restaurant’s Bacco Bites bar menu, signature spritz and cocktails, and a curated selection of wines, complemented by serene views of Riverfront Park and the Cumberland River. Inspired by the Italian Riviera with saturated greens, terracotta hues, glossy tile accents and its own opulent outdoor bar, the open-air Terrazza invites guests to gather, unwind and indulge in a more casual yet equally refined setting that is distinctly transportive from day into evening.

“Brunch at Bacco is a natural extension of our vision to bring people together over exceptional food, drink, and atmosphere at every hour of the day,” said Chef Nicky Miscia. “With the opening of the Terrazza, we’re excited to offer guests a new way to experience Bacco, whether for a morning espresso, a leisurely brunch, or an evening cocktail, while enjoying Nashville’s wonderful weather year-round.”

Enhancing the energy throughout the week, Bacco will also introduce live music and DJ programming in the Terrazza and Bar, creating a vibrant soundtrack for both daytime and evening experiences. Live music and DJ sets will be highlighted every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Wednesday to Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bacco is located at 100 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201. Reservations for Bacco are available on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610-6990.

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