5/12/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79, Low of 44.1, Currently 46.8, Winds Up to 6.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 46.8°F with a light wind from the southwest at 2.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead, today will experience a high of 79°F and a low of 44.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6.2 mph. The forecast indicates a continued chance of clear skies, with no expected precipitation.
This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.5°F, and winds will remain at a maximum of 6.2 mph. Tonight is also expected to be clear. There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
44°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|79°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|88°F
|67°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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