5/12/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79, Low of 44.1, Currently 46.8, Winds Up to 6.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 46.8°F with a light wind from the southwest at 2.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today will experience a high of 79°F and a low of 44.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6.2 mph. The forecast indicates a continued chance of clear skies, with no expected precipitation.

This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.5°F, and winds will remain at a maximum of 6.2 mph. Tonight is also expected to be clear. There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 44°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 5:42am Sunset 7:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 44°F Clear sky Wednesday 80°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast Friday 77°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 85°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 88°F 67°F Overcast

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