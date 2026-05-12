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Home Weather 5/12/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79, Low of 44.1, Currently...

5/12/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79, Low of 44.1, Currently 46.8, Winds Up to 6.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 46.8°F with a light wind from the southwest at 2.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today will experience a high of 79°F and a low of 44.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6.2 mph. The forecast indicates a continued chance of clear skies, with no expected precipitation.

This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.5°F, and winds will remain at a maximum of 6.2 mph. Tonight is also expected to be clear. There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
44°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 79°F 44°F Clear sky
Wednesday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 85°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 88°F 67°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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