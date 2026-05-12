5/11/26: Clear Skies Prevail with a High of 74 and Current Temp of 62, Wind Calm, No Rain Expected Tonight

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 61.9°F. The wind is calm, blowing at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F and the low was 58.1°F. Wind speeds were higher throughout the day, peaking at 14.2 mph, with a precipitation chance of 35% earlier, resulting in a total of 0.15 in of rain. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 58.8°F, with wind speeds anticipated to reach up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation for the remainder of the night is 0%.
There are no official weather alerts currently affecting Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain clear overnight, providing a stable and mild evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|58°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|80°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|85°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|87°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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