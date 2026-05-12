Monday, May 11, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/11/26: Clear Skies Prevail with a High of 74 and Current Temp...

5/11/26: Clear Skies Prevail with a High of 74 and Current Temp of 62, Wind Calm, No Rain Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
27

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 61.9°F. The wind is calm, blowing at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F and the low was 58.1°F. Wind speeds were higher throughout the day, peaking at 14.2 mph, with a precipitation chance of 35% earlier, resulting in a total of 0.15 in of rain. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 58.8°F, with wind speeds anticipated to reach up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation for the remainder of the night is 0%.

There are no official weather alerts currently affecting Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain clear overnight, providing a stable and mild evening.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
35% chance · 0.15 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 58°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 80°F 50°F Clear sky
Wednesday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 85°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 87°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×