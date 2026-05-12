5/11/26: Clear Skies Prevail with a High of 74 and Current Temp of 62, Wind Calm, No Rain Expected Tonight

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 61.9°F. The wind is calm, blowing at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F and the low was 58.1°F. Wind speeds were higher throughout the day, peaking at 14.2 mph, with a precipitation chance of 35% earlier, resulting in a total of 0.15 in of rain. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 58.8°F, with wind speeds anticipated to reach up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation for the remainder of the night is 0%.

There are no official weather alerts currently affecting Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain clear overnight, providing a stable and mild evening.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 35% chance · 0.15 in Now 62°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 58°F Rain: slight Tuesday 80°F 50°F Clear sky Wednesday 79°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 42°F Overcast Friday 76°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 85°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 87°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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