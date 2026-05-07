Celebrate the Season in Style at The Spring Party at Oaklands Mansion

The community is invited to Oaklands Mansion (901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) on Saturday evening, May 30th, 2026, at 6:30 PM for The Spring Party presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Guests will enjoy a springtime dinner buffet and a full bar by Julie’s Bartending Service. Summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual, and the drinks will be cold! The Home Sweet Home Band will perform traditional folk and bluegrass, in addition to some old-time and historical music as well.

Your ticket purchase or sponsorship helps support our mission of preservation and education.

Sponsorship starts at $300.00 and includes event tickets. Of your $125.00 per person ticket purchase, $60.00 is a tax-deductible donation to Oaklands Association, Inc., the 501 (c) 3 non-profit educational organization that owns and operates Oaklands Mansion.

More information HERE.

For more local events, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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