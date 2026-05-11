YMCA of Middle Tennessee Recognized for Commitment to Employee Mental Health and Well-being

After launching mandatory Mental Health First Aid training just two years ago for full-time staff and part-time managers, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has been recognized as a “2026 Gold recipient of the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health,” the nation’s leading recognition for U.S. employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. This recognition comes as the YMCA of Middle Tennessee hosts a number of activities this month during Mental Health Awareness Month for staff and the community.

In 2024, as part of a committed focus on mental health literacy and wellness, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee made an unprecedented investment providing Y employees with the tools needed to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge.

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“MHA’s recognition of our association is encouraging and demonstrates that we are doing the right things to support our employees in navigating mental health challenges,” said YMCA of Middle Tennessee President and CEO John Mikos. “Just as CPR helps those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis.”

“Achieving Gold status reflects the YMCA of Middle Tennessee’s exceptional dedication to fostering a supportive workplace culture and aligning with leading industry best practices,” said Suzi Craig, Mental Health America’s vice president of Workplace Mental Health. “All Bell Seal recipients meet MHA’s rigorous evaluation standards, and only two in five employers earn recognition at any level.”

Since 2019, Mental Health America (MHA) has awarded the Bell Seal to hundreds of employers demonstrating a meaningful commitment to employee mental health and well-being, positively impacting employees in the areas of workplace culture, benefits that support mental health, caring beyond compliance and holistic wellness. Recipients comprise a diverse community of forward-thinking employers representing 21 industries across 40 states and the District of Columbia.

Throughout the month of May, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee’s Spirit-Mind Department will present the following training, class and group fitness offerings as part of its Mental Health Matters series:

May 15, 11:30-12:30 p.m., Sumner County Family YMCA, 102 Bluegrass Commons Blvd., Hendersonville, TN Dealing with Difficult People (Without Becoming One) introduces best practices to put into place before a conflict begins, during a conflict, and once a conflict has ended. Cost: Free

May 17, 24 and 31, 4-5 p.m., Donelson-Hermitage Family YMCA, 3001 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN Mindful Movement & Meditation incorporates slow movement, gentle yoga, breathwork, guided meditation and mindfulness. Cost: Free

May 30, 7:30 p.m., Therapy Garden at the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN Sunset Sound Bath is a group fitness session providing a peaceful, restorative experience guided by calming sounds to support relaxation, stress relief, and whole‑person wellness. Cost: Free (*NOTE: In the event of inclement weather, this class will move inside).



For more information, contact Chaplain Dori Gorman at [email protected].

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