Enjoy Free, Live Music at the Spring Concert on the Lawn at Oaklands Mansion

Enjoy an evening of free live music with the Tennessee Valley Winds on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, at the Spring Concert on the Lawn of the Oaklands Mansion (901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130)!

The concert begins at 6:00 PM and will feature exciting highlights like Kirkpatrick Fanfare, the spirited Valdres, the beloved An Irish Ayre for Winds, and the thrilling Bond, James Bond. Enjoy patriotic favorites, including the Coast Guard Day March and an Armed Forces Medley.

Bring your chairs, blankets, and friends for a relaxing evening of music in a beautiful historic setting!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Spring Concert on the Lawn, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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