Opry NextStage Live to be Held at Category 10

The Grand Ole Opry has announced that its next “Opry NextStage Live,” presented by Tecovas, will take place on Wednesday, June 3, at Category 10 in downtown Nashville during CMA Fest. The one-night-only event will showcase country music’s top emerging talent from the Opry NextStage Class of 2026.

The lineup features several members of this year’s NextStage class, including Willow Avalon, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Carter Faith, Alexandra Kay, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jake Worthington. Each will take the stage for a solo performance celebrating the genre’s next generation of voices. Tickets are now on sale at Category10.com. The event’s host and additional performers will be announced at a later date.

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The Grand Ole Opry showcases the best of Country Music’s past, present, and future. For over 100 years, the Opry stage has transformed rising artists into icons and pushed the genre in bold new directions. Since its launch in 2019, Opry NextStage alumni have gone on to chart 43 No. 1 singles, headline arena tours, earn CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards, and more. NextStage alum Lainey Wilson’s name now hangs proudly on the Opry member wall.

$5 guaranteed entrance tickets are now available in addition to VIP packages. The show begins at 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the CMA Foundation to benefit music education.

For more information on Opry NextStage, visit Opry.com/nextstage.

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