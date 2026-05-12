Little Caesars Brings Back Mountain Dew Mango Rush for Summer 2026

Little Caesars and Mountain Dew are teaming up again for summer 2026, bringing back the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Mango Rush — a tropical, mango-flavored drink exclusive to Little Caesars. Rolling out nationwide starting May 18, the limited-time beverage comes in a new limited-edition can design made just for Little Caesars. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Mountain Dew Mango Rush?

Mountain Dew Mango Rush is a tropical, mango-flavored take on Mountain Dew available exclusively at Little Caesars locations. It debuted in May 2025 as a limited-time exclusive through a partnership between Little Caesars and PepsiCo, and quickly became one of the top-performing product launches of that year. The drink combines bold mango flavor with Mountain Dew’s signature citrus kick, served in a 16-ounce can.

What Is the Crazy Puff Crave Combo?

Little Caesars is pairing the returning beverage with a new deal called the Crazy Puff Crave Combo. For $4.99, customers get a 16-ounce can of Mountain Dew Mango Rush alongside a 4-pack of Crazy Puffs — the pepperoni-stuffed, fan-favorite bites. The combo is designed to be enjoyed together, with the tropical drink complementing the savory Crazy Puffs for what Little Caesars is calling a “next-level experience.”

When and Where Can You Get It?

Mountain Dew Mango Rush and the Crazy Puff Crave Combo roll out at participating Little Caesars locations nationwide on May 18, 2026. The offering is available for a limited time while supplies last. Prices may be higher in Alaska, Hawaii, California, and select areas of New York, Oregon, and Washington, as well as through third-party delivery platforms.

Why Is This Deal Worth Noting?

At $4.99, the Crazy Puff Crave Combo delivers two items — an exclusive limited-time drink and a 4-pack of Crazy Puffs — for under $5. Mountain Dew Mango Rush can’t be found at any other restaurant chain, making it a unique draw for fans of both brands. The partnership continues a trend of PepsiCo launching exclusive, limited-time flavors through Little Caesars, building on strong momentum from the 2025 debut.

About Little Caesars

Founded in 1959 by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single family-owned restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars has grown into the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with locations in all 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories. The brand is known for its HOT-N-READY pizza, Crazy Bread, and Crazy Puffs, and serves as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. Learn more at LittleCaesars.com.

Source: PRN

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