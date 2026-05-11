5/11/26: Clear Skies with a High of 74 and Winds Reaching 14 MPH, Tonight’s Low Dropping to 58, No Rain Expected

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 72.5°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F while the low dipped to 57.7°F. Winds varied throughout the day, with gusts up to 14.2 mph and a 35% chance of light rain resulting in a total of 0.15 in. of precipitation. This evening, temperatures are expected to remain steady with a low of 57.7°F. Winds will calm slightly, ranging up to 10.1 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 35% chance · 0.15 in Now 73°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 58°F Rain: slight Tuesday 80°F 49°F Clear sky Wednesday 77°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 40°F Overcast Friday 75°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 87°F 63°F Drizzle: light

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