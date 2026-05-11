Monday, May 11, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/11/26: Clear Skies with a High of 74 and Winds Reaching 14...

5/11/26: Clear Skies with a High of 74 and Winds Reaching 14 MPH, Tonight’s Low Dropping to 58, No Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
20

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 72.5°F with a wind speed of 9.8 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F while the low dipped to 57.7°F. Winds varied throughout the day, with gusts up to 14.2 mph and a 35% chance of light rain resulting in a total of 0.15 in. of precipitation. This evening, temperatures are expected to remain steady with a low of 57.7°F. Winds will calm slightly, ranging up to 10.1 mph, and there will be no chance of precipitation.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
35% chance · 0.15 in
Now
73°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 58°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 80°F 49°F Clear sky
Wednesday 77°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 87°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×