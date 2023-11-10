Dunkin’ Honors Military Members on Veterans Day

To thank those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country, Dunkin’ is offering all active and retired military a free donut* on Veterans Day.

Current and former members of the military can stop by participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide on Saturday, November 11 to pick up a free donut on us.

This small token of our appreciation is part of a larger effort to support our troops. Dunkin’ has partnered with the United States Armed Forces through the brand’s Coffee for Our Troops program since 2003. Over the last two decades, Dunkin’ has donated more than 249,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas and has sent more than 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 32 locations serving military bases around the world. We are proud every day to serve those who bravely serve our country.

* Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

WHEN: Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023