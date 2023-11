Andy’s Frozen Custard held its ribbon cutting for its new location on November 2, 2023, at 2300 Needham Dr. in Smyrna.

Andy’s uses the freshest ingredients for a frozen custard experience you can’t get anywhere else.

Andy’s Frozen Custard

2300 Needham Dr.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(417) 881-3500

