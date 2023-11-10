‘Tis the Season for Unique Gift Shopping at A Moment’s Peace!

Online shopping might be addicting, but there’s nothing like physically walking around and checking out products in person – particularly when you want to spoil someone special. The retail boutique at A Moment’s Peace is unlike anything else you’ll find in Franklin. We have a full range of specialty products for skincare and hair, cozy clothing, home decor, and more!

We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite unique gift options for your loved ones. Call us clairvoyant, but we have a strong feeling you’ll be able to cross all your holiday shopping off your list at A Moment’s Peace!

Barefoot Dreams Robe

Oprah Winfrey’s favorite comfy robe! If Oprah says that this is THE robe she can’t live without, you KNOW this one is good. Gift these luxurious Barefoot Dreams Robes – PLUS matching blankets and socks – for unbelievable coziness as we move towards colder weather. Anything from Barefoot Dreams would make the perfect unique gifting option for a family or friend this holiday season.

Thymes Candles

Nothing beats the smell of Christmas! The Thymes Frasier Fir Pine Needle Candle is our best-selling candle during the Christmas season. Our staff keeps this candle lit throughout the day to bring the smell of the holidays to life. This is the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer!

Christmas Decor

We also stock a beautiful selection of Christmas decor for the loved one in your life who adores the holiday season. You’ll up their decor game with simple, elegant golden trees, golden ornaments, and shiny gold spruce. You might even find something you can’t live without for your own home decor!

Scout Wine Bag

As one of our estheticians, Lulu, says, “Nothing beats the gift of wine! Why not also give your wine a cute bag.” Adorable, holiday-themed Scout Wine Bags last for years and bring joy to all who receive them. If you want to spoil someone, pair that wine with an AMP gift card!

Gift Cards and Spa Services

Give the gift of pampering this year! Self-care is on trend, but we’re not always the best at prioritizing ourselves. When you purchase a gift card from A Moment’s Peace for your loved ones for specific services, it helps them make time for themselves to relax and unwind. Choose a gift card for a spa manicure for your fashionista friend or a Swedish massage for your busy family member! You could even treat yourself and your partner to a couple’s massage for some quality time together.

Gift Concierge for Gifting Convenience

Short on time? We completely understand! At A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa, we offer a free Gift Concierge service to help you put together the ultimate unique holiday gift. From a custom gift basket to gift-wrapped products to a tailored spa package experience, our Gift Concierge can help you create the perfect unique gifting experience for everyone on your holiday list!

Let’s Get Shopping at A Moment’s Peace!

This list is just a preview of what you can find when you shop our retail boutique for the holidays. Take a detour through our boutique when you stop in for your skincare, massage, nail, or hair service this holiday season. Don’t forget to snag a gift card to share the gift of pampering with your friends and loved ones. Call us at 615-224-0770 for more information about the gifting service at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa or schedule your holiday service online today!