Murfreesboro Man Dies in Single-vehicle Crash Wednesday

A Murfreesboro man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the crash on N. Rutherford Blvd., near MTSU Blvd., around 9:51 p.m.
Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigators said a 59-year-old man was traveling south on N. Rutherford Blvd. in a pickup when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
Personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation by F.A.C.T.