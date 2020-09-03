Murfreesboro Man Dies in Single-vehicle Crash Wednesday
A Murfreesboro man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the crash on N. Rutherford Blvd., near MTSU Blvd., around 9:51 p.m.

Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigators said a 59-year-old man was traveling south on N. Rutherford Blvd. in a pickup when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

Personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by F.A.C.T.


